Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]
Nigerian singer Rema has achieved another landmark stride after picking up his first VMA.
Afrobeats history maker Rema won his first VMAs after he took home the award for the Best Afrobeats Song for 'Calm Down' his international smash hit with Selena Gomez.
Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night as she took home 9 awards which makes her second only to Beyonce for most wins at the VMAs.
See Full Winners List.
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Ice Spice
Push Performance of the Year
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Best Collaboration
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
Best Pop
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best R&B
SZA – “Shirt”
Best Alternative
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Best Rock
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Best K-Pop
Stray Kids – “S-Class”
Best Afrobeats
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Video for Good
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Show of the Summer
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
BLACKPINK
Album of the Year
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of the Summer
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
Best Direction
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Directed by Taylor Swift)
Best Cinematography
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Cinematography by Rina Yang)
Best Visual Effects
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Visual Effects by Parliament)
Best Choreography
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX))
Best Art Direction
Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Direction by Spencer Graves)
Best Editing
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” (Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel)
Video Vanguard Award
Shakira
Global Icon Award
Diddy
