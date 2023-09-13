Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singer Rema has achieved another landmark stride after picking up his first VMA.

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs
Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs

Recommended articles

Afrobeats history maker Rema won his first VMAs after he took home the award for the Best Afrobeats Song for 'Calm Down' his international smash hit with Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night as she took home 9 awards which makes her second only to Beyonce for most wins at the VMAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

See Full Winners List.

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Ice Spice

ADVERTISEMENT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

SZA – “Shirt”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Taylor Swift

BLACKPINK

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor SwiftMidnights

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” (Cinematography by Rina Yang)

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Visual Effects by Parliament)

ADVERTISEMENT

BLACKPINK “Pink Venom” (Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX))

Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Direction by Spencer Graves)

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” (Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel)

Shakira

Diddy

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

From 'Evil Dead' to 'Mami Wata': CJ & Oge Obasi's fascinating swim to Sundance

From 'Evil Dead' to 'Mami Wata': CJ & Oge Obasi's fascinating swim to Sundance

The Grid: Now You See Us

The Grid: Now You See Us

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Pulse review of Tekno's 'The More The Better'

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends one year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Portable claims he's bigger than the Headies

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable