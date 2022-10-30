RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram story to state that he will not engage in conversation with any colleague who has failed to reach the 100 million dollars revenue benchmark in 2022.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy is known for being vocal about his success and he has taken to his Instagram page on Sunday, 30th October 2022 to state that he will not be caught in an argument over money with any artist who hasn't made 100 million dollars in 2022.

Read Also

His post is coming hours after fellow megastar Wizkid took to his Snapchat to aim veiled digs at some artists. In a series of posts, Wizkid stated that other artists can't touch his wealth even if he decides never to touch the mic again.

He also said he might consider having a class where he will teach artists to get what they deserve through less stress and smart business. Wizkid concluded by stating that henceforth, colleagues must refer to him as "Sir" and "Daddy".

Burna Boy's Instagram Story
Burna Boy's Instagram Story Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid's posts were considered veiled digs aimed at fellow megastars Burna Boy and Davido. It will also appear that Burna Boy's post is a reply to Wizkid.

So far, Wizkid's Snapchat post has generated comments from fans on Twitter who have continued to speculate as to the intention and the parties involved.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Gee Baller goes for a victory lap with 'Black Slides & White Socks' [Pulse Album Review]

Gee Baller goes for a victory lap with 'Black Slides & White Socks' [Pulse Album Review]

'You all address me as Sir or Daddy before you mention my name,' Wizkid fires

'You all address me as Sir or Daddy before you mention my name,' Wizkid fires

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Future Sounds Vol.30 featuring Majeeed, Spy Shitta, Shaun Mbah, D Jay and more

Future Sounds Vol.30 featuring Majeeed, Spy Shitta, Shaun Mbah, D Jay and more

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s ‘Covenant’ series

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s ‘Covenant’ series

New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...

New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Davido and Wizkid live.

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100