First off, please know that this list doesn't involve people whose music got played in Hollywood movies or TV shows. This list only applies to Nigerian artists who have made Hollywood soundtrack albums.

Over the past 15-20 years, Nigerian songs have soared in importance and impact. But over the past 10 years, the demand for Nigerian and African music has significantly risen in the west. The music has also taken on a life of its own and American record labels and Executive Producers for soundtrack albums have gotten inclusive.

Here are the top five Nigerian artists;

Beyonce - Lion King: The Gift

Who featured: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Bankulli and Yemi Alade.

Released on July 19, 2019, Wizkid is featured on a song titled, 'Brown Skin Girl,' alongside Beyonce's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Saint Jhn. Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi featuring independently on 'Keys To The Kingdom.'

Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi feature independently on 'Don't Jealous Me.' Burna Boy features independently on 'Ja Ara E.'

Other African acts on the album include, South African acts, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly. Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale also features on the project.

Queen and Slim

Who featured: Burna Boy

On November 15, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy appeared on the original soundtrack of upcoming American movie, 'Queen and Slim.'

He appeared on a song titled, 'My Money, My Baby.' The song which heavily samples a Fela Anikulapo-Kuti classic sits pretty at track 10. It is no news that Burna Boy's hero and role model is Fela. Other acts on the 11-track eponymous album are Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 6lack, Vince Staples, Lauryn Hill and so forth.

Coming 2 America

Who featured: Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Davido

Davido made an cameo in the movie and had 'Assurance' on the album soundtrack while Tiwa Savage and Tekno also featured on the album.