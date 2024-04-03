From the continuous exploration of Amapiano to the infusion of Nigerian indigenous genres, some records have stood out and enjoyed commercial and critical success.

Months in consideration: 1 December 2023 - 1 March 2024

Criteria for selection: Chart performances, social media popularity, longevity.

Here are the top 10 songs of Q1 2024.

10. Phyno feat Burna Boy - Do I remix

Phyno recruited Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy for the remix of his single 'Do I' and the result was a new lease of life that rocketed the song to commercial success. The song has spent 20 weeks on TTC Top 100 while peaking at NO. 6.

9. Zlatan feat Asake - Bust Down

The collaboration between the two superstars who are prominent ambassadors of their Yoruba culture lived up to expectation. 'Bust Down' soared to instant success, reaching NO. 5 on TurnTable Top 100 and clocking 8 weeks and counting on the chart.

8. Wizkid feat Zlatan - IDK

Wizkid had the last say in Nigerian music after a busy 2023 with the release of his EP 'S2'. The lead track 'IDK' became an instant fan favourite for its infectious melody and Zlatan's celebratory verse. It peaked at NO. 2 on TTC Top 100 while spending all of its 13 weeks of release on the chart.

7. Sarz feat Asake & Gunna - Happiness

Sarz showed his remarkable genre-bending ability when he recruited American rapper Gunna and Nigerian hitmaker Asake for a jolly record. It reached a NO. 5 peak on TTC Top 100 with over 15 weeks spent on the chart.

6. Kizz Daniel - Showa

Kizz Daniel kicked off 2024 on a strong note with the release of his EP 'TZA'. The Juju infusing 'Showa' has stood out as a fan favourite reaching the summit of TTC Top 100 as it stakes a claim as an early contender for song of the year.

5. Seyi Vibez - Different Pattern

The indefatigable Seyi Vibez wrapped up his 2023 run of two albums and two EPs with the release of 'NAHAMciaga' EP in December. The EP's lead single 'Different Pattern' which is a fine blend of Apala and Highlife music enjoyed commercial success that compliments its ingenuity. It peaked at NO. 3 on TTC Top 100 while clocking over 15 weeks on the chart.

4. Ayra Starr - Commas

Ayra Starr's 'Commas' is arguably the biggest release of 2024 and this is evidenced in its streaming numbers. The single continued her sensational run of Top 10 hit records with a NO. 2 peak position on TTC Top 100.

3. Skepta feat Portable - Tony Montana

Not many would have predicted a collaboration between eccentric Street star Portable and class British-Nigerian hip-hop great Skepta. However, the result is a stunning record that has taken over social media where many users are recreating Portable's dance moves. The record earns Portable and Skepta their highest charting song on TTC Top 100 with a NO. 5 peak.

2. Kizz Daniel feat Davido - Twe Twe remix

Davido's verse went viral on social media the moment 'Twe Twe' remix was released. The single has dominated the first quarter as evidenced in the multiple weeks it spent at the top of TTC Top 100.

1. Chike feat Mohbad - Egwu

