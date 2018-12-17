2018 will arguably go down as the biggest year so far for Nigerian music and its acceptance on the global stage.

This year, we have seen Nigerian artistes perform on some of the world's biggest of stages. We have also witnessed a number of top international collaborations as the Afrobeats/Afropop genre continue to gain ground as the new vibrant sound on the music space.

A lot of these achievements have been built on chart-topping and moment defining singles and it is that time of the year when over long hours of debate and reasoning, we have arrived at the official Pulse list of Top 10 Nigerian songs of 2018.

This list is put together by a round-table panel comprising Pulse in-house Senior Music reporter, Ehis Ohunyon alongside top industry professionals from OAP Raezy Winston of Rhythm FM, award-winning disc jockey, DJ Nana, renowned talent manager, Obinna Agwu.

Here are the Top 10 Nigerian songs of 2018

10. 'This is Nigeria' - Falz

Falz stepped out of his comical character to give a serious take on happenings in the country and it turned out not just as one of the biggest songs this year but also one of the most influential moments in pop culture history.

9. 'Baba' - DJ Spinall ft Kizz Daniel

This year Kizz Daniel gave us a new album alongside plenty of collaborations and 'Baba' was one of the songs that we could not stop dancing to all year.

8. 'Diet' - DJ Enimoney ft Tiwa Savage, Reminisce and Slimcase

This controversial single rumbles with infectious hooks, dope melodies and candy street slangs.

7. 'Soco' - Starboy ft Wizkid, Terri, Ceeza Milli and Spotless

The all-star Starboy anthem unfolds like a song on steroids with its enchanting hooks and easy verses serving as the party starter record at every event.

6. 'Motigbana' - Olamide

Olamide bounced back middle of the year with another bop heavy tune that came fully packed with its own dance style setting the clubs on fire.

5. 'Fever' - Wizkid

Released as an independence day gift to his fans, the song fully gained life with the release of the video weeks later and the reaction was one that sparked a nationwide appeal and juggled the pop universe into Wizkid's direction once again this year.

4. 'Assurance' - Davido

A song that became a slang, a trending topic, a prayer and an anthem. 'Assurance' was a smash hit and the drama with unveiling his girlfriend, Chioma was well deployed to wondrous effect.

3. 'Amaka' - 2baba ft Peruzzi

The legendary 2baba strikes again and this time he is well assisted by the sensation Peruzzi to deliver this simple, catchy and relatable record that at best rolls out of your mouth like a burst of pure spun-sugar pop goodness.

2. 'Fake Love' - Wizkid ft Duncan Mighty

This power collaboration sparked a fire that burned all through the second half of the year. Driven home by Duncan Mighty's vocals and native chants, 'Fake Love' held us spellbound with the vocal allure in its groove, complimentary verses flow and hook that had every other Nigerian artists seeking a feature from the Port Harcourt first son.

1. 'Ye' - Burna Boy

'Ye' is double-edged anthem steeped in consciousness and good life. Coming off a fairly troublesome 2017, Burna opened the year with his album ''Outside'' which unearthed this gem of a record and the pop star's biggest song yet.

'Ye' has been consistent all year long, becoming one the longest running songs on charts and radio rotations. 'Ye' has grown into being the life of the party, the reaction every time it comes up at concerts is wild with Nigerians at some point seeing it as the perfect replacement to the national anthem.

Burna Boy delivered magic in the details; from the auto-tuned intro, the fine slow groove, the lyrics and the way his voice glossed over the monstrous beat produced by Phantom. Burna had proven yet again that he was the master of his own unique style through which he conquered Nigerian music all through 2018.