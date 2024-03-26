Breaking news:
10 iconic venues headlined by Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido has been at the summit of African music for over a decade.

Davido recently appeared on The Bridge interview where he narrated the early days of his career after rising to fame as a teenager. The Grammy-nominated superstar recounted selling out a stadium in Mali and filling an 8K capacity in France.

These massive shows at the early stage of his career are a testament to his status as one of the biggest African artists.

Here are 10 iconic stages Davido has headlined.

Davido became the first Nigerian artist to feature on a World Cup theme song when he appeared on 'Hayya Hayya' the official theme song of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside AISHA and Trinidad Cardona.

Davido made history as the first Nigerian artist to perform at the World Cup final after his performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the 88,000-capacity Lusail stadium.

In 2017, Davido became the first Nigerian artist to sell out the 20,000-capacity Arena as a solo artist. The superstar has followed up on this feat by selling out the arena on two other occasions.

Davido has shared his connection to the city of Atlanta where he was born and it's always a memorable experience whenever he performs at the 16,000-capacity State Farm Arena.

As part of his stops for his 'Timeless Tour', Davido headlined the 20,000-capacity Accor Arena in France where he mesmerized listeners with an unforgettable performance of his classic.

Houston Texas is one of the American cities where Afrobeats music is popular. Davido sold out the 19,000-capacity Toyota Centre as part of his 'Timeless Tour'.

The hitmaker is one of the few Nigerians who have headlined concerts at the 20,000-capacity Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

Davido became the first Nigerian artist to sell out the 16,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena Canada when he managed this feat in July 2023.

8. 2017 AFCON Opening Ceremony

Davido joined other superstars including Flavour and Akon at the curtain raiser of the 2017 AFCON tournament in Gabon.

In 2017 Davido the African continent couldn't get enough of Davido after he released his hit singles 'IF', 'Fall', and 'FIA'. He shows his continental superstar status after 60,000 fans turned up to see him perform in Mali.

In 2017, Davido shut down the National stadium in Sierra Leone with over 50,000 fans in attendance.

Adeayo Adebiyi

