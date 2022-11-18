RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singing sensation Guchi has dropped the music video for her single 'I Swear' which features Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade.

Artist: Guchi

Song Title: I Swear

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 16th, 2022

Video Director: OVIE

Length: 2 minutes 23 seconds

Features: 1 - Yemi Alade

Label: Records Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: The video was shot in Accra, Ghana and it adorns a colourful perspective through the directorial lens of Ovie. Beautifully executed through storytelling and rich hue, the smitten characters confess their love in parallel plots with Guchi roleplaying as a teenager who falls in love for the first time in high school.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

