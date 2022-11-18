Artist: Guchi
Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade
Singing sensation Guchi has dropped the music video for her single 'I Swear' which features Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade.
Song Title: I Swear
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 16th, 2022
Video Director: OVIE
Length: 2 minutes 23 seconds
Features: 1 - Yemi Alade
Label: Records Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: The video was shot in Accra, Ghana and it adorns a colourful perspective through the directorial lens of Ovie. Beautifully executed through storytelling and rich hue, the smitten characters confess their love in parallel plots with Guchi roleplaying as a teenager who falls in love for the first time in high school.
