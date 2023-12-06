ADVERTISEMENT
Grammy winner Tems set to drop new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Nigerian sensation Tems is set to drop a new single.

In a new exclusively revealed to her fans through her Instagram channel, Tems revealed that she has a new single coming on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The announcement came as a surprise to her fans who were not expecting a new release from the Grammy winner who has only released one single this year.

The Instagram channel garnered over 23,000 members just a few minutes after Tems opened it. In her first message to her fans, Tems informed them that the channel will serve as a medium for exclusive news. She also stated that she can't wait to tell them what she has in store for them with her upcoming single being the first.

Tems says the channel will serve as a medium for exclusive news.
In October, Tems released her first single for 2023 titled 'Me & U'. The R&B and Amapiano fusion enjoyed a warm reception and reached the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

Since gaining international acclaim after her brilliant contribution to Wizkid's 'Essence', Tems has become one of Nigeria's most celebrated stars internationally. Her single 'Free Mind' spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles chart.

She became the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy after she won Best Melodic Rap for her part in Future's 'Wait For U'.

She also became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated for an Oscar award for writing 'Lift Me' the lead soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The single which was performed by Rihanna earned a nomination for Best Original Soundtrack at the 2023 Oscars.

Tems' upcoming single comes ahead of her highly anticipated debut album expected to be released in 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

