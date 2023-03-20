Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

'The Homeland' pays homage to Morgan Heritage's African roots which they are proud to display. The album includes a number of mouth watering guest contributions from African stars including Nigerian Afrobeat wonder Made Kuti, Senegalese legend, Youssou N’Dour, Ghanaian Dancehall superstars Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale, and Ugandan Grammy-nominated star Eddy Kenzo.

Other guest appearances includes Jamaica superstars Popcaan, Beenie Man, Busy Signal and more.

The album is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Homeland' is set for release on April 21st and in anticipation of its coming, Morgan Heritage has released a new single titled 'Who Deh Like U' featuring Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy.

PRESAVE 'THE HOMELAND' HERE