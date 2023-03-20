ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Adeayo Adebiyi
Morgan Heritage - 'The Homeland'
Morgan Heritage - 'The Homeland'

Details: The star-studded 21-track album is the group’s first since Denroy Morgan’s passing last year and it's set to ursher in a new era for Morgan Heritage, as they aim to expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.

Recommended articles

'The Homeland' pays homage to Morgan Heritage's African roots which they are proud to display. The album includes a number of mouth watering guest contributions from African stars including Nigerian Afrobeat wonder Made Kuti, Senegalese legend, Youssou N’Dour, Ghanaian Dancehall superstars Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale, and Ugandan Grammy-nominated star Eddy Kenzo.

Other guest appearances includes Jamaica superstars Popcaan, Beenie Man, Busy Signal and more.

The album is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Homeland' is set for release on April 21st and in anticipation of its coming, Morgan Heritage has released a new single titled 'Who Deh Like U' featuring Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy.

PRESAVE 'THE HOMELAND' HERE

STREAM 'Who Deh Like U' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Burna Boy to drop 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Burna Boy to drop 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 7 on UK Official Singles Chart

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 7 on UK Official Singles Chart

MC Oluomo brands LP supporters 'Obidiots'

MC Oluomo brands LP supporters 'Obidiots'

Funke Akindele takes down posts relating to politics after losing election

Funke Akindele takes down posts relating to politics after losing election

Here is your first look at Jade Osiberu’s 'Gangs of Lagos'

Here is your first look at Jade Osiberu’s 'Gangs of Lagos'

5 women who shattered glass ceilings and left a lasting impression in the entertainment world

5 women who shattered glass ceilings and left a lasting impression in the entertainment world

Prime Video’s first African original movie, Gangs of Lagos, to launch on April 7

Prime Video’s first African original movie, Gangs of Lagos, to launch on April 7

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Burna Boy

Burna Boy set to perform at 2023 UEFA Champions League final

Tems

Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to receive 2 RIAA platinum plaques