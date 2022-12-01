Ghanaian Rap star M.anifest returns with innovative new project, ‘THE E.P.ILOGUE’

Details/Takeaway: year after his critically acclaimed 'Madina To The Universe' album, award-winning Ghanaian rap artist and musician M.ANIFEST unveils an innovative new project titled The E.P.ilogue. Created throughout 2022, while M.anifest was touring across Europe and America, including packed out shows in London, New York, Oakland and Berlin, to mention a few, the 6-track project comes with international collaborations with Anik Khan (New York), M.I Abaga (Lagos), WavyPae (Atlanta), b (Accra), and a surprise written introduction from world-renowned writer Nayyirah Waheed.