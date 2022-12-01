Artist: M.anifest
Ghanaian Rap star M.anifest returns with innovative new project, ‘THE E.P.ILOGUE’
Award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has released a new EP he calls 'THE E.P.ILOGUE' which is the conclusion to his exciting 'Madina To The Universe' Journey.
Album Title: THE E.P.ILOGUE
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: November 30th, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - MikeMillzOn’Em), (Track 2, 5, 6 - Drvmroll), (Track 3 - Guy Furious), (Track 1 4, 5 - Rvdical the Kid), (Track 4 - Joeyturks)
Song Art:
Length: 19 minutes 36 seconds
Features: 2 - Kris Hans, Loti
Label: Singitdamnit Music Ltd
Details/Takeaway: year after his critically acclaimed 'Madina To The Universe' album, award-winning Ghanaian rap artist and musician M.ANIFEST unveils an innovative new project titled The E.P.ilogue. Created throughout 2022, while M.anifest was touring across Europe and America, including packed out shows in London, New York, Oakland and Berlin, to mention a few, the 6-track project comes with international collaborations with Anik Khan (New York), M.I Abaga (Lagos), WavyPae (Atlanta), b (Accra), and a surprise written introduction from world-renowned writer Nayyirah Waheed.
'The E.P.ilogue' continues on from where M.anifest left off on last year’s album, as he brings his captivating lyricism and rich global sounds to the forefront once again, to deliver a bold, creative and expansive offering that brings his ‘Madina To The Universe’ journey to a cohesive wholeness.
