Jonzing World new act Gdzilla releases debut single 'High Tension'
The emerging star is set to introduce listeners to his music.
The single released on December 1, 2023, is an Afrobeats record that offers listeners an insight into his style of music as he aims to kick-start his career.
Gdzilla was unveiled a few months ago as the latest signee to D'Prince's Jonzing World discovered Afrobeats superstar Rema and also serves as home to Dancehall fusion artist Ruger.
His unveiling was met with instant public reaction as listeners were fascinated by his mask fashioned after the fictional pre-historic animal Godzilla from whom he also gets his stage name.
With his latest single, Gdzilla would be aiming to hit the ground running as he makes a statement of intent about his ability to make it a hattrick of monumental musical talent for Jonzing World.
