Artist: Gbasky
Album Title: Black Frequency EP
Genre: Afro-pop, Afrobeats, Folk, Emo, Afro-shoegaze
Date of Release: March 20, 2020
Producers: P Prime (Tracks 1, 2 and 4), West Kulture (Tracks 3, 5, 6 and 7), DJ Klem (Track 8)
Album Art:
Length: 8 Tracks, 28 minutes
Features: 2 - King Perryy, Anthony Offia
Tracklist:
Details/Takeaway: Gbasky drops his sophomore project after a three-year break. Black Frequency is a diary of the aspirations that characterize the life of a 20-something Nigerian while working through distractions, vanity and doubts.
On the other hand, it also dabbles in topics peculiar to Nigeria pop; love and defiance.
You can get the album HERE.