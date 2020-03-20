Artist: Gbasky

Album Title: Black Frequency EP

Genre: Afro-pop, Afrobeats, Folk, Emo, Afro-shoegaze

Date of Release: March 20, 2020

Producers: P Prime (Tracks 1, 2 and 4), West Kulture (Tracks 3, 5, 6 and 7), DJ Klem (Track 8)

Album Art:

Length: 8 Tracks, 28 minutes

Features: 2 - King Perryy, Anthony Offia

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: Gbasky drops his sophomore project after a three-year break. Black Frequency is a diary of the aspirations that characterize the life of a 20-something Nigerian while working through distractions, vanity and doubts.

On the other hand, it also dabbles in topics peculiar to Nigeria pop; love and defiance.

You can get the album HERE.