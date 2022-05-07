Future Sounds Vol.6 featuring Boy Spyce, Sam Sun, Boy Adequate, Maradona, and more

With his eponymous EP that we can't seem to get enough of, Mavin Records' newest addiction, Boy Spyce, is our Future Sounds cover for the month of May.

To understand more about him, how he met Don Jazzy, and why a bunny best communicates his narrative, watch his interview.

Boy Spyce - Bad Things

Nigerian singer Ugbekile David Osemeke, better known as Boy Soyce 'Bad Things,' an electrifying naughty sound, is taken from the project.

Boy Adequate - Wavy Level

Boy Adequate is an eas African-based Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has warmed the hearts of Afrobeats fans with his hit single Wavy Level.

The Edo-born musician has made a name for himself in the music industry with his strong but melodious vocals and exceptional songwriting abilities.

Sam Sun - Prime

Sam Sun is a singer-songwriter and producer known for his relatable music that combines carefully curated melodies with gripping emotional lyrics, as well as his unique creativity in creating mash-ups of various hit songs.

You should definitely listen to the song 'Prime' taken from his 'Not Sad Anymore' EP.

Ria Sean - Satisfy My soul

Another song added to the list is 'Satisfy My Soul' by Nigerian singer Gloria Asene Enebi, better known as Ria Sean and signed to Aristokrat Records.

Mizzle - BDSM ft Niniola

Mizzle, a prolific Nigerian music producer, has released a new song titled 'BDSM' featuring Niniola taken from his EP titled 'In The Dark' released in 2021.

Maradona - Toxic Love ft Oxlade

Maradona, a talented Nigerian musician, recruits Oxlade for his new impressive and beautiful song 'Toxic Love.' The record is incredible and should pique your interest.

Fisayo - The Book of Lori

Fisayo is a Canadian-born singer from Calgary, Canada. Always had big dreams but never really took music seriously until the pandemic. It demonstrated to her that she has all of this time, but life is too short to not be doing what she enjoys.

Lori is a song about beautiful women who come into your life and make you feel special for a short period of time, and then disappear and are gone from your life, leaving you with nothing but the memory of your time together.

Kahren - Mirror ft Victony

Kahren, a Nigerian female singer and songwriter, collaborates with Victony on 'Mirror.'

The song 'Mirror' is a classic tune that she performed well by giving it a nice chorus and inviting Victony who added his own vocal to create a unique record for the listening pleasure of the fans out there. The song is another lovely one you've been wanting to listen to, and now you can.

King Bono - Ojo Ife

King Bono is a UK-based artist who lives on Wiltshire's West Coast. Introspective yet playful, his melodic style reflects his love of Afrobeats, improvised music, and instrumental music from African to American music traditions.

BM Casso - On Repeat

BM Casso, A.K.A. Badman, is an independent Nigerian artist/songwriter, who is currently based in the U.S. He fell in love with music at the age of eight, but only began commercially releasing his music in 2018.