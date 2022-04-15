RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mavin Records unlocks Boy Spyce and his new EP

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Boy Spyce, who went viral on the internet two years ago, has signed with Mavin Records to release his self-titled debut project.

Boy Spyce
Artist: Boy Spyce

EP Title: Boy Spyce

Genre: Dancehall, Afro-Pop, Afro-fusion, R&B

Date of Release: April 15, 2022

Producers: Skool Beatz, AykBeats, Kezzi, Johnny Drille, Presto & Andre Vibez

EP Art:

Length: 14 minutes 24 seconds

Features: 0

Label: Mavin records

Details/Takeaway: Unveiling the artist, Mavin records CEO, Don Jazzy wrote, "Being a tunnel with which a talent is being nurtured is a blessing I would never take for granted.

"After being trained in the Mavin academy by the best in the game, world pls help us welcome and follow the newest addition to the @mavinrecords family @boyspyce. MAVIN ACTIVATED".

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

