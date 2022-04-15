Artist: Boy Spyce
Mavin Records unlocks Boy Spyce and his new EP
Boy Spyce, who went viral on the internet two years ago, has signed with Mavin Records to release his self-titled debut project.
EP Title: Boy Spyce
Genre: Dancehall, Afro-Pop, Afro-fusion, R&B
Date of Release: April 15, 2022
Producers: Skool Beatz, AykBeats, Kezzi, Johnny Drille, Presto & Andre Vibez
EP Art:
Length: 14 minutes 24 seconds
Features: 0
Label: Mavin records
Details/Takeaway: Unveiling the artist, Mavin records CEO, Don Jazzy wrote, "Being a tunnel with which a talent is being nurtured is a blessing I would never take for granted.
"After being trained in the Mavin academy by the best in the game, world pls help us welcome and follow the newest addition to the @mavinrecords family @boyspyce. MAVIN ACTIVATED".
