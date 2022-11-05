Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Pulse Nigeria

Our cover for the month of November is afrobeats' fast rising star El Prince whose interview will be published soon.

El Prince - For Love

Following the release of his trending single 'Funke,' El Prince returns with a sensational melody titled 'For Love'. This tune is one of the exciting records we found this week.

PsychoYP - Silent Mode

'Silent Mode' is another hot record from the multi-talented heavyweight Nigerian rapper and composer, PsychoYP.

His recently released debut album, 'YPSZN3 EP,' however, includes the excellent song 'Silent Mode.'

C Natty - Wanted (Jubadi)

C Natty is one of Africa's rising talent. His new song 'Wanted (Jubadi)' resonates with us and should definitely be one of your favourites records as we match into the festive period.

C BLAQ - Forever

C BLAQ aka King Blaq, born Charles Ebiemi Itoko, is a known rapper, song writer, entrepreneur, Executive producer and a graduate of Psychology from Delta State University.

'Forever' the first official single off C BLAQ’s highly anticipated EP #PASSION&DESIRE premiered worldwide on Friday 4th NOV. 2022.

'Forever' is a combination of soul and poetry with a mix of aggressiveness and passionate story telling.

The song was inspired by the desire to push beyond genre limitations and showcase his versatility as an artiste, songwriter and performer and also to market his brand to a bigger audience and gain loyal listeners.

'Forever' is for people who have gone through or are going through some form of hardship in life. The song was produced by IlBlakky, while it was mixed and mastered by Marshall Productions.

C BLAQ’s debut EP PASSION & DESIRE, a 7 track album is slated for release in the first quarter of 2023.

Somadina - Y I Want U

Somadina has released her second single of the year, 'Y I Want U,' as well as the announcement of her debut EP, "Heart Of The Heavenly Undeniable (H.O.T.H.U)," which will be released on November 23. The daring artist sings across a playground of lithe instruments and trippy keys in the new release, addressing a muse she can't get out of her head. "That's why I want you all the time/So often I want you," she chants, her charisma radiating off the screen.

T. H. E ft Josiah Bassey - Move Nice

T.H.E., a music production collective founded by Elijah Mboho, Erik Jalajas, and Eytan Nicholson from Berklee College of Music, has released a brand new groovy song titled 'Move Nice,' featuring Josiah Bassey.

Boy Ocean - IF ft Alpha P

Boy Ocean, a talented and fast-rising Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new song titled 'IF.'

Furthermore, the impressive single features an amazing verse from award-winning music star Alpha P.

Finally, the song 'IF' was produced by Greamer & Smyley, a talented music producer.

Beekay - Jeloss

Bassey Kenneth is also referred to as 'Beekay.' Is a Nigerian-born singer and songwriter who began his career in Port Harcourt, where he received his first break with his concert BEEKAY LIVE, which drew over a thousand people.

He also released his EP, 7th crush deluxe, which is available in Africa, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Jealousy is an expression of love between lovers. Beekay requests that his lady ignore the validation from other guys.

Deena Ade - Score

Deena Ade is a singer, songwriter and producer.

From sensual R&B on afro-sounds, to protesting women’s sexual rights. Deena defies all odds, and gallantly carves her path of authentic artistry. Nominated for the best Up & Coming artist at the Zikoko Awards Zambia.

Ms Deena has a post-breakup epiphany and realizes that being the bigger person isn't always the best option.

'Do your worst, I used to be calm, but I ain't no more,' she threatens. Medua, the hitmaker, produced it. The song is a distinct blend of Afro, Rock, and Blues.

Ridm - Mezebu

Ridm grew up listening to Justin Bieber, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Drake, JAY-Z, WizKid, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Baba, Burna Boy, Lil Wayne, Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson, and many other artists. Juice WRLD, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, XXXTENTACION, and Lil Baby are some of his current influences. He has always been inspired by Hip Hop, R&B/Soul, Reggae, Highlife, and Afrobeat; he used to write about love that he hasn't had the opportunity to experience; now, he lets his anxieties control his broken pen.