RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Onyema Courage

We've added ten new songs to the Future Sounds playlists and can't wait for you to listen to them.

Future Sounds Vol. 31 Cover
Future Sounds Vol. 31 Cover

This week, Future Sounds, a playlist on Pulse Nigeria that showcases new and rising stars whose sounds should dominate the future in the near future, features songs by El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more.

Recommended articles

Future Sounds Playlist cover November - El Prince
Future Sounds Playlist cover November - El Prince Pulse Nigeria

Our cover for the month of November is afrobeats' fast rising star El Prince whose interview will be published soon.

El Prince - For Love

Following the release of his trending single 'Funke,' El Prince returns with a sensational melody titled 'For Love'. This tune is one of the exciting records we found this week.

PsychoYP - Silent Mode

'Silent Mode' is another hot record from the multi-talented heavyweight Nigerian rapper and composer, PsychoYP.

His recently released debut album, 'YPSZN3 EP,' however, includes the excellent song 'Silent Mode.'

C Natty - Wanted (Jubadi)

C Natty is one of Africa's rising talent. His new song 'Wanted (Jubadi)' resonates with us and should definitely be one of your favourites records as we match into the festive period.

C BLAQ - Forever

C BLAQ aka King Blaq, born Charles Ebiemi Itoko, is a known rapper, song writer, entrepreneur, Executive producer and a graduate of Psychology from Delta State University.

'Forever' the first official single off C BLAQ’s highly anticipated EP #PASSION&DESIRE premiered worldwide on Friday 4th NOV. 2022.

'Forever' is a combination of soul and poetry with a mix of aggressiveness and passionate story telling.

The song was inspired by the desire to push beyond genre limitations and showcase his versatility as an artiste, songwriter and performer and also to market his brand to a bigger audience and gain loyal listeners.

'Forever' is for people who have gone through or are going through some form of hardship in life. The song was produced by IlBlakky, while it was mixed and mastered by Marshall Productions.

C BLAQ’s debut EP PASSION & DESIRE, a 7 track album is slated for release in the first quarter of 2023.

Somadina - Y I Want U

Somadina has released her second single of the year, 'Y I Want U,' as well as the announcement of her debut EP, "Heart Of The Heavenly Undeniable (H.O.T.H.U)," which will be released on November 23. The daring artist sings across a playground of lithe instruments and trippy keys in the new release, addressing a muse she can't get out of her head. "That's why I want you all the time/So often I want you," she chants, her charisma radiating off the screen.

T. H. E ft Josiah Bassey - Move Nice

T.H.E., a music production collective founded by Elijah Mboho, Erik Jalajas, and Eytan Nicholson from Berklee College of Music, has released a brand new groovy song titled 'Move Nice,' featuring Josiah Bassey.

Boy Ocean - IF ft Alpha P

Boy Ocean, a talented and fast-rising Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new song titled 'IF.'

Furthermore, the impressive single features an amazing verse from award-winning music star Alpha P.

Finally, the song 'IF' was produced by Greamer & Smyley, a talented music producer.

Beekay - Jeloss

Bassey Kenneth is also referred to as 'Beekay.' Is a Nigerian-born singer and songwriter who began his career in Port Harcourt, where he received his first break with his concert BEEKAY LIVE, which drew over a thousand people.

He also released his EP, 7th crush deluxe, which is available in Africa, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Jealousy is an expression of love between lovers. Beekay requests that his lady ignore the validation from other guys.

Deena Ade - Score

Deena Ade is a singer, songwriter and producer.

From sensual R&B on afro-sounds, to protesting women’s sexual rights. Deena defies all odds, and gallantly carves her path of authentic artistry. Nominated for the best Up & Coming artist at the Zikoko Awards Zambia.

Ms Deena has a post-breakup epiphany and realizes that being the bigger person isn't always the best option.

'Do your worst, I used to be calm, but I ain't no more,' she threatens. Medua, the hitmaker, produced it. The song is a distinct blend of Afro, Rock, and Blues.

Ridm - Mezebu

Ridm grew up listening to Justin Bieber, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Drake, JAY-Z, WizKid, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Baba, Burna Boy, Lil Wayne, Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson, and many other artists. Juice WRLD, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, XXXTENTACION, and Lil Baby are some of his current influences. He has always been inspired by Hip Hop, R&B/Soul, Reggae, Highlife, and Afrobeat; he used to write about love that he hasn't had the opportunity to experience; now, he lets his anxieties control his broken pen.

He's an amazing freestyle artiste with a beautiful pen game, and every music he's released so far has all been off the top freestyles.

Check out the full playlist on stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

'Rule No 1' emerges winner of Abuja International Film Festival

'Rule No 1' emerges winner of Abuja International Film Festival

Having found fame, Blaqbonez aspires for stardom in 'Young Preacher' [Pulse Album Reviews]

Having found fame, Blaqbonez aspires for stardom in 'Young Preacher' [Pulse Album Reviews]

Filming officially kicks off for ‘Domitilla’ reboot [Exclusive]

Filming officially kicks off for ‘Domitilla’ reboot [Exclusive]

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Afro-fusion act Scarface Jigga enlists Kelvyn Boy for 'On My Mind'

Afro-fusion act Scarface Jigga enlists Kelvyn Boy for 'On My Mind'

Spotify launches Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official playlist

Spotify launches Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official playlist

Spotify launches 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist with immersive listening experience

Spotify launches 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist with immersive listening experience

Kenzyafricanboy set to release new single, 'WET'

Kenzyafricanboy set to release new single, 'WET'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'

Wizkid (SoundCity)

'You all address me as Sir or Daddy before you mention my name,' Wizkid fires