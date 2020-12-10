Askamaya Anthem comes as a shock to fans as they experience their favourite stars; Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas as real life rappers who deliver their powerful lines as their alter egos in Omo Ghetto The Saga.

With their powerful delivery in Yoruba and Igbo, we never saw Lefty, Chummy Choko, Busty and Nikky coming!

Watch out for the Sumeyin Dance, as you enjoy the fierce anthem and energetic video directed by JJC Skillz, while you get ready to storm cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day to watch the star-studded "Omo Ghetto The Saga" featuring AY Comedian, Yemi Alade, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo, Chigul, Nancy Isime, Zubby Michael, Tina Mba and many more!

'Askamaya Anthem' was written by Martinsfeelz and Kobi Nwamama, and produced by Puffy Tee.

Follow @SceneOneTV @OmoGhettoTheSaga and join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #OmoGhettoTheSaga & #AskamayaAnthem

Watch Askamaya Anthem (Official Video):

Download Askamaya Anthem (Official Audio):

https://fanlink.to/omoghettothesaga

*This is a featured post.