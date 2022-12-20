Flavour shares colorful visuals for hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'

Song Title: Game Changer (Dike)

Genre: Traditional Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 20th, 2022

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Length: 2 minutes 47 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: 2nite Entertainment.

Details/Takeaway: If there’s one thing you can be certain of with Flavour of Africa, it’s that he can get you moving your waist to his music in a matter of minutes. The Nigerian highlife maestro on Tuesday released the music video to the aptly titled new song “Game Changer (Dike).”

The bravado-inspiring chant “The emperor, the conqueror, the champion, the lion is here… nzobu nzobu, Enyimba eh” begins the Masterkraft-produced song, which is a tribute to God and extols Flavour’s musical prowess.

The creative music video directed by Dammy Twitch captures Chinedu Okoli better known as Flavour in his natural element through stunning and colourful drone shots and sharp close-up shots.

Shot in Lagos, the “Game Changer (Dike)” video opens with a procession of exhilarating dancers and attendants dressed in artistic black and gold clothes complete with gold pieces of jewellery. The Enugu-born artist never misses an opportunity to showcase the splendour of the Igbo culture through cultural dancers.

Flavour, who is garbed in a gold regal robe, takes centre stage in all of this, with his energetic performance captured in a variety of moods.

"Game Changer (Dike)," released as an early Christmas gift to his fans, is Flavour's second single this year, following "My Sweetie," which was released in September.

The song is a perfect way to cap off the year after the “Ada Ada” singer had a spectacular year that saw him perform throughout various cities in the United States and Canada as part of his North American tour, the "Level'd Up Tour 2022."