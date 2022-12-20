ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flavour shares colorful visuals for hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Flavour has shared colorful visuals for his hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'.

Flavour N'abania (Instagram/Flavour N'abania)
Flavour N'abania (Instagram/Flavour N'abania)

Artist: Flavour

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Game Changer (Dike)

Genre: Traditional Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 20th, 2022

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Length: 2 minutes 47 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: 2nite Entertainment.

Details/Takeaway: If there’s one thing you can be certain of with Flavour of Africa, it’s that he can get you moving your waist to his music in a matter of minutes. The Nigerian highlife maestro on Tuesday released the music video to the aptly titled new song “Game Changer (Dike).”

The bravado-inspiring chant “The emperor, the conqueror, the champion, the lion is here… nzobu nzobu, Enyimba eh” begins the Masterkraft-produced song, which is a tribute to God and extols Flavour’s musical prowess.

The creative music video directed by Dammy Twitch captures Chinedu Okoli better known as Flavour in his natural element through stunning and colourful drone shots and sharp close-up shots.

Shot in Lagos, the “Game Changer (Dike)” video opens with a procession of exhilarating dancers and attendants dressed in artistic black and gold clothes complete with gold pieces of jewellery. The Enugu-born artist never misses an opportunity to showcase the splendour of the Igbo culture through cultural dancers.

Flavour, who is garbed in a gold regal robe, takes centre stage in all of this, with his energetic performance captured in a variety of moods.

"Game Changer (Dike)," released as an early Christmas gift to his fans, is Flavour's second single this year, following "My Sweetie," which was released in September.

The song is a perfect way to cap off the year after the “Ada Ada” singer had a spectacular year that saw him perform throughout various cities in the United States and Canada as part of his North American tour, the "Level'd Up Tour 2022."

In August, Flavour headlined the 2022 Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage music festival in Central Park, New York. At the prestigious Headies Awards 2022 in September, Flavour's "Doings" won the Best Alternative Song category.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flavour shares colorful visuals for hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'

Flavour shares colorful visuals for hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify NO. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify NO. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy thrills fans at 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica

Burna Boy thrills fans at 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica

Nancy Isime gifts dad 6-bedroom apartment

Nancy Isime gifts dad 6-bedroom apartment

Seyi Shay shares 10 important life lessons ahead of her birthday

Seyi Shay shares 10 important life lessons ahead of her birthday

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'