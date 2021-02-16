Nigerian singer Flavour has revealed that he charges more than N10m for a show, a big step up from earning peanuts during his early days.

Having found fame with his style of music-a mix of highlife music, Jazz and R&B-Flavour has gone on to become one of the most prominent musicians out of Nigeria.

In his recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on his Black Box interview series, the 37-year-old singer revealed that he charges more than N10m for a show.

“It motivates me, it shows how people appreciate you,” Flavour told Ebuka.

“Even in this COVID period. I was going to sing for couples, just them and their families. Sometimes I go with my guitar and that was all it took.

“They just needed to hear you sing and they paid something as I went with a band and all that.”

Flavour started singing at the age of 10 and worked with a band for several years before he started to sing at local clubs in Enugu.

He released his debut album N’abania in 2005 before he relocated to Lagos to further his career.

The Enugu-State born singer has a total of six albums including his 2020 project Flavour of Africa.