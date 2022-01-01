RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy's 'Peru' toppling traditional chart-toppers to lead

Babafemi Busari

The Nigerian superstar’s latest effort pips ‘All I Want for Christmas’ to first position

Nigeria’s global music superstar, Fireboy has on his latest effort pipped Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ to the lead position on UK’s Apple music chart with Peru remix. Fireboy recently released a remix to his smash hit ‘Peru’ with the international superstar Ed Sheeran. The song has only been out for a week and is already leading the international chart after it took first place at the expense of Mariah Carey’s Christmas season hit. This collaboration between Fireboy and Ed Sheeran has been well-received by fans all over the world who seem to appreciate Sheeran’s ingenuity at revamping Fireboy’s already popular hit.

The chemistry between both singers on the track was clear for all to see and has been responsible for winning over fans who were initially against the idea of having Ed Sheeran on the song when it was initially announced by both artists. Ed Sheeran said he was intrigued by the idea of working on the song since he received a request from Fireboy to join him on the remix adequately delivered, bringing more international recognition to the already popular song.

“I just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it… and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment, and their club scene runs over Christmas,” Ed Sheeran said.

