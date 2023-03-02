Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

Released on July 21st, 2021, the single became an instant hit in Nigeria where it captivated listeners and dominated the charts. The single quickly crossed over to the international market where it enjoyed impressive success before ultimately getting an Ed Sheeran remix in December 2021.

The remix rocketed the song to international stardom so much that the Republic of Peru tweeted about it. It also charted on the UK Official singles chart and the Billboard chart.

Fireboy performed the song on stage at the 2022 BET Awards thus making him the first African artist to perform at the BET main event. He also performed it to over 80,000 fans at Ed Sheeran's Wembley stadium concert.

Its RIAA platinum plaque is a testament to its success in the United States where it was one of the most popular Afrobeats singles since 2021. This platinum plaque sees Fireboy join Davido, CKay, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema as Nigerian lead artists with RIAA platinum plaques.