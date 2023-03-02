ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Fireboy has received an RIAA platinum plaque after his hit single 'Peru' sold over one million units in the United States.

Fireboy
Fireboy

Details: EMPIRE the distribution company for the YBNL label to which Fireboy is signed announced on Wednesday, 2nd February 2023 the news of Fireboy receiving his platinum plaque for 'Peru'.

Recommended articles

Released on July 21st, 2021, the single became an instant hit in Nigeria where it captivated listeners and dominated the charts. The single quickly crossed over to the international market where it enjoyed impressive success before ultimately getting an Ed Sheeran remix in December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remix rocketed the song to international stardom so much that the Republic of Peru tweeted about it. It also charted on the UK Official singles chart and the Billboard chart.

Fireboy performed the song on stage at the 2022 BET Awards thus making him the first African artist to perform at the BET main event. He also performed it to over 80,000 fans at Ed Sheeran's Wembley stadium concert.

Its RIAA platinum plaque is a testament to its success in the United States where it was one of the most popular Afrobeats singles since 2021. This platinum plaque sees Fireboy join Davido, CKay, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema as Nigerian lead artists with RIAA platinum plaques.

The plaque is also a testament to the fast-growing popularity of Afrobeats globally. Since breaking into the mainstream in 2019 with his debut album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,' Fireboy has risen to become a star. Fans will be excited that he's already making a name for himself internationally as he is touted to be one of the next set of megastars.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Be calm, don’t overreact to election results – Charly Boy urges youths

Be calm, don’t overreact to election results – Charly Boy urges youths

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Wizkid, Soulja Boy

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Burna Boy, Spice, Tems, Vybez Kartel

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

50 Cent, Tekno

'It feels great,' 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song