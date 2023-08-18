Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

The song is propelled by verses delivered by both Fiokee and Spyro who combine smoothly to deliver a compelling record.

Fiokee's track record is a testament to his musical prowess as he has consistently delivered evergreen songs that exemplify his artistic depth.

His past releases, including hits like "Personal" featuring Bella Shmurda, "Cut Soap," and "Follow You," have firmly established him as one of the industry's most talented acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

His collaborations with notable artists like Tiwa Savage, Teni, Mercy Chinwo, Flavour, and Yemi Alade have helped him build an impressive record.