Yemi Alade has been rated over Tiwa Savage by rising music act, Maj in a recent chat with Kemi Filani Blog.

Maj says Alade is bigger than Tiwa Savage on the music scene because she has covered more ground than the mother of one.

“I think Yemi Alade is bigger career wise because she has covered more ground than Tiwa but yet again, it is about time we retire this whole discussion about them always having issues. They are like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. They understand the game and are keen on being the best at all time which to me is worthy of celebrating,” Maj said.

She went on to say both music acts are a source of inspiration to young and aspiring female music acts as they have continued to make Nigeria proud.

Maj also reacted to Naira Marley’s take that having big butts is better than acquiring Masters Degree in Nigeria.

She said, “Women and girls should keep moving towards educational excellence! Keep moving higher! Keep pushing for equality. Let no one tell you it’s not worth it. Physical beauty, a nice body will surely fade if your lucky enough to go old, but knowledge can never be taken away.”

The female Nigerian singer recently released the video of her latest single, ‘Remember.’