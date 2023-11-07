emPawa Africa hosts stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry to Fireside Chat

Established in 2020, emPawa Publishing is known for its roster of talented writers and producers, including Mr Eazi, Tekno, Killertunes, Joeboy, Type A, BeatsbyTimmy, and more. The company has paid out over One Billion Naira in royalties to its clients.

The Fireside Chat was led by Ayomide Adeware, Head of emPawa Publishing, and featured a panel with Mr Eazi, Founder & CEO of emPawa Africa; Willard Ahdritz, Founder and Chairman of Kobalt Music; and Emmanuel ‘EKelly’ Nwosu, Head of Music at emPawa Africa. The discussion highlighted the ongoing need for infrastructure, adoption of best practices and financial investment in the Nigerian music industry and Africa as a whole.

Commenting on the session, Mr Eazi stated “Nigerian Music is the most consumed in Africa while Afrobeats is one of the fastest growing genres. It is only right that we continue to provide education and support to creators so as to close the gaps in the African publishing ecosystem”.

These points were further bolstered by Willard Ahdritz who said he believes Lagos can deliver the same figures as Los Angeles in a decade if all the right structures are put in place.

Prominent figures in the music industry, such as Kenny Ogungbe, I.D Ogungbe, Olisa Adibua, Pretty Okafor (President, PMAN), Killertunes, Osagie Osarenkhoe, Gospelondbeatz, Spreachbeats, Nasir Achile, Dan Dizzy, Bizzle Osikoya, Adaobi Obimma(Clients partnership, emPawa Publishing) and executives from the Musical Copyright Society (MCSN), were also in attendance.

Pulse Nigeria

The event fostered engaging conversations through interactive Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and social media discussions using the #emPawaFireside hashtag.

Attendees and virtual participants actively participated, sharing their thoughts and insights.

The Fireside Chat provided a platform for industry professionals and aspiring talents to connect, exchange ideas, and form new partnerships in music publishing, industry trends, and the future of the music business.

The Fireside chat ended with Kelechi Nwosu expressing gratitude on behalf of the emPawa group to all the speakers, attendees, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the success of the event.