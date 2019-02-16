In the early hours of Saturday, February 16, 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] announced the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled for today, what songs best describe the present state of Nigeria's problems right now.

Music have always found its way to fit into any situation, serious or light. Musicians are regarded as prophets and Nigerian artists have over the year consistently put out songs that addresses events happening in the nation.

Hours after the announcement by INEC, Nigerians have taken to different platforms to express their anger, disappointment and apathy towards the recent developments but from our end we have found the right selection of songs to help you through these present times.

7 songs in the ultimate playlist to vibe to Nigeria's problems right now

Fela - 'Zombie'

Fela's music is as timeless as Nigeria's re-occurring problems. He was more than just a musician, his messages were direct and bold.

Released in 1976, the legendary Abami Eda sang about the Government, criticizing the military, comparing their activities to that of a zombie,

“Zombie no go go unless you tell am to go// Zombie no go stop unless you tell am to stop”.

Falz - 'Talk'

From his recently released album, ''Moral Instruction'', Falz takes off his humorous garb to address the serious issues prevailing the nation and the lead single, 'Talk' is one where he chants a political rhetoric expressing his thoughts on the activities of the present leaders, their attitude towards the citizens and the 'rubbish' that continues to prevail.

Wande Coal - 'Se Na Like This'

From his debut album, ''Mushin 2 Mohits'' released close to a decade ago is this single, that asks the questions of changing times yet similar problems.

Four years ago, the elections were postponed, just like it was in 2011. Another four years down the line, Nigerians have to wait another seven days to be sure of being able to exercise their civic duties, ''Se Na Like This We Go Dey?''

Femi Kuti - 'Dem Bobo'

From the 2010 album, Africa For Africa, Femi Kuti, son of the late Afrobeat artist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti released this politically charged record that sends shivers down my spine every time I listen.

Starting with a sequence of instrumentation in the typical Afrobeat manner, Femi brought out the activist in him as he explained the deception that has become prominent with the ruling class.

Sound Sultan - 'Bush Meat'

Sound Sultan is one who is well famed for his social messages and on 'Bush Meat', he calls out the ruling class while sending a message that one day Nigerians will no longer be pushed to the wall and the ''Hunter will then turn into the hunted.''

Blackface - 'Hard Life'

Life in Nigeria is hard enough.

Businesses were paralyzed today, an already ailing economy brought to its knees with the hope of Nigerians electing a leader that will make things right, but hours leading to the elections, things got harder with the shift in the date and Blackface captures this best as he screams out assisted by rapper Alabai, that indeed, it's a ''Hardlife wey we dey for Naija.''

Junglist - 'Eyes Don Clear'

''Elections never start, we don dey see different posters''... In the wake of the announcement, both on the streets and on social media, Nigerians have been talking, declaring that they now see between the tricks.

The Konto proponents, Junglist Boys express their truth on this hit record.