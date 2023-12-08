Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

In one of her international collaborations in 2023, Ayra Starr was tapped by award-winning EDM superstar David Guetta who featured her and American rapper Lil Durk on his hit single 'Big FU'.

In an interview with Cool FM, David Guetta while speaking on his collaboration with Ayra Starr, described her as a talented Popstar. Guetta shared that Ayra Starr has the talent to become the next Rihanna.

In the interview with OAP Kemi Smallz, David Guetta shared that he met Ayra Starr in Los Angeles during his annual recording camp and he had the opportunity to work with the award-winning Nigerian singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

American rapper Lil Durk is also featured on the single that has garnered nearly 10 million streams on Spotify. According to Guetta, he decided to put Lil Durk on the single to achieve a rich cultural cross-pollination, especially as Afrobeats is fast becoming a global genre.