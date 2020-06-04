Artist: Durella featuring Ice Prince
Song Title: Salaye
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: June 3, 2020
Label: TC Records
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: 'Salaye' is Yoruba and it means 'To explain' in English. In Durella's words, ‘Lock up your daughters, Rude dudes in town, Ice prince D super cool cat? ? (Zamani) @iceprincezamani alongside Durella yakpayaski king of all Zanga back and better for life. and coming thru with no fuckery ?????? vibes like barney and friends, This is gonna keep your wheel turning and fire burning ?????? round your skull like vybz kartel‘…
