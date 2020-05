Artist: Dunnie

Song Title: Overdose

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Four EP

Date of release: May 21, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Dunnier

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian singer, producer and sound engineer, Dunnie will release her new EP, Four on May 28, 2020. 'Overdose' is lead single for the EP and it's a dedication to the effect of a man's love on the character that Dunnie assumes.

You can listen to the song below;