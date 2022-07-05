RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Tunez teases new single that features Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar DJ Tunez has teased a new single that features Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and fast-rising rapper Alpha P. DJ Tunez teased the new single on a live Instagram stream that excited fans.

Wizkid, DJ Tunez, Alpha P

DJ Tunez is Wizkid's official DJ and they have previously collaborated on 'Pami' which also had Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold.

The prospects of a new DJ Tunez and Wizkid collaboration will surely excite fans who have been waiting for new songs from the Grammy winner.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

