DJ Tunez is Wizkid's official DJ and they have previously collaborated on 'Pami' which also had Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold.
DJ Tunez teases new single that features Wizkid
Superstar DJ Tunez has teased a new single that features Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and fast-rising rapper Alpha P. DJ Tunez teased the new single on a live Instagram stream that excited fans.
The prospects of a new DJ Tunez and Wizkid collaboration will surely excite fans who have been waiting for new songs from the Grammy winner.
