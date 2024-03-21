ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido is set to premiere his long-awaited single 'Flex My Soul'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido will premiere his highly-anticipated single on the Billboard X Honda stage.

Davido says that his fifth album is ready
Davido says that his fifth album is ready

Recommended articles

In the behind-the-scenes video of "Davido Welcomes All to His World of Music Honda Stage x Billboard" posted by Billboard, Davido talked about how he got into music and how Afrobeats now has the ears of the world.

According to the hitmaker, his first attraction to music started from the parties his mother used to host.

"My mom used to throw a lot of parties when I was young and from there, it can of like form into me loving music," Davido said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido kickstarted his career as a producer before making the switch to singing. And although he never saw himself becoming an artist he would become a music star with his debut single.

"In my head at that time I never think I would be in the forefront, be an artist. One day one of my cousins decided to release one my songs as me and when I move back to Nigeria I just took it on full time".

Davido also shares his love for collaborations and how he loves to bring artists into his world.

" My first single was a collaboration so I love collaborating, especially like bringing them to my world," Davido said referring to his first single 'Back When' featuring Naeto C which he also produced.

In the interview, Davido also talks about his single 'Flex My Soul' which he has previously teased. He hinted at a female guest appearance on the track which he seems set to perform on the Billboard Honda Stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido earlier previewed 'Flex My Soul' in 2023 ahead of the release of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Davido also talked about the global rise of Afrobeats as he pointed out that while there is now access, the vibe and music have always been there.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido is set to premiere his long-awaited single 'Flex My Soul'

Davido is set to premiere his long-awaited single 'Flex My Soul'

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Ini Dima-Okojie is an abused housewife in upcoming Nollywood film 'Kill Boro'

Ini Dima-Okojie is an abused housewife in upcoming Nollywood film 'Kill Boro'

Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

6 reasons you shouldn't miss the first-ever Sony Creators Convention!

6 reasons you shouldn't miss the first-ever Sony Creators Convention!

Johnny Depp denies claims that he verbally abused costar Lola Glaudini in 2001

Johnny Depp denies claims that he verbally abused costar Lola Glaudini in 2001

Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

'O.G Unkle Killz' is a testament to Ikechukwu's status in the game

'O.G Unkle Killz' is a testament to Ikechukwu's status in the game

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Rockstar EP by rising Afrobeats star Brume

On 'Rockstar', Brume crafts a lavish EP that flaunts his talent

A look into the origin of Afrobeats as culture and music

Understanding the origin of Afrobeats - Genre or Culture

6 creative ways emerging artists can use Gemini AI (Pixabay)

6 creative ways emerging artists can use AI

Simi blasts critics for asking her to switch up her sound

If you don't like my song, go listen to someone else - Simi blasts critics