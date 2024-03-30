ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Charles Ouma

Raha Fest, Africa's biggest music, art, and cultural extravaganza will run for two days at Uhuru Gardens

File image of Davido on stage at a past event
File image of Davido on stage at a past event

Raha Fest, Africa's biggest music, art, and cultural extravaganza will kick off today at Uhuru Gardens, bringing international and Kenyan stars on the same stage.

Recommended articles

The festival which is in its maiden edition will run for two days on March 30th and 31st, 2024, and promises an unforgettable blend of music, art, and culture with several stars already in the country.

RAHA Fest 2024 will feature a range of activities and attractions, including art installations, cultural exhibitions, culinary delights, and interactive workshops. The festival aims to unite people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate African creativity and diversity.

Award-winning hitmaker Davido who is celebrated for his captivating Afrobeat tracks and dynamic live shows with chart-topping hits such as "Unavailable ft Musa Keys," "Feel," "Fall," "If," and "FEM," which have cemented his status as one of Africa's most influential and internationally renowned music sensations will headline the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The international experience will be served right from day one of the event which will see Davido perform alongside fellow star Musa Keys.

Nigerian stars Iyanya, Logos Olori and Olori, Morravey will add flavour to the event with Zeman also featuring on the list that also has DJ Neptune.

Kenyan stars will also be represented with stars taking to the stage on Saturday with Mejja, Samidoh and Femi One set to thrill revelers.

Samidoh Muchoki
Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

Stars performing on day 2 of the event

ADVERTISEMENT

Day two of the event has a star-studded lineup of Otile Brown, Bensoul, H-art the Band, Nadia Mukami, Boutross, Nviiri the Storyteller, Sanaipei Tande, and Melina Gold.

Ghana’s King Promise will also perform alongside the talented Ya Levis who is also in the country for the event.

READ: Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

King Promise who is in Kenya for the first time promised revelers an experience of a lifetime.

“First time in Kenya, and we are here to have fun and enjoy the city, the food and everything and we gonna smash it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make sure you pull up to the show and I will see you on Sunday and let's have a good time. I’m here for the first time so let’s go,” King Promise stated when he jetted into the country on Friday.

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana

Tickets for the event which will kick off at 12PM are available at Ticket Sasa and Ticket Yetu with weekend regular pass going for Sh6000 and the weekend VIP pass going for Sh12000.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Ex-James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan thinks rumoured new 007 is talented

Ex-James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan thinks rumoured new 007 is talented

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Businessman allegedly linked to AKA's murder case by police

Businessman allegedly linked to AKA's murder case by police

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

MI Abaga describes hip-hop as the truest art form

Hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres - MI Abaga

Davido says that his fifth album is ready

My first project under Sony Music felt like a failure - Davido

Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams [gettyimages]

Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams