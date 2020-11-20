On November 19, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido had a conversation with Amplify Dot, also known as Dot on 'The Dotty Show' off Apple Music 1.

During the show, Davido spoke about working with Stevie Wonder and discussed how American artists now pay him upwards of $70,000 for a verse.

He says, "Okay. Listen, let me tell you. With Stevie, okay, Stevie Wonder's a legend, of course. If he met me, he wouldn't do it. He would want to do it off the jump. But with labels, there's always maybe a little fee, like some lawyer fee, lawyer fees and stuff like that to get the paperwork done.

"But outside of that, nah, we not doing none of that… Yo, right now, I'm charging American artists for songs. I am. I'm charging American artists for songs right now. Two American artists done pay me $70,000 for a verse."

Davido also spoke about coming from a wealthy background and not paying for collaborations. He says, "I mean, at a point in my career I believed that, "Let's just give him money. Let's just give him money. Let's just do the record." But after a while it just never came into play anymore.

"That's why I said the relationship with this, I'll have a relationship with this artist, it's very important. It's past the music. Even apart from the music, having a relationship with them is very important so they don't bring things like this last minute, "Oh, money.” A lot of them know I do it. A lot of them know my situation.

"I wouldn't lie to you. I come from a background of money, but now, I mean, I make the best music ever. It's like, "Let's make music. That's why we're here." Later on when we make money from the music, I might be like, "Hey man, I just made $200,000 from that song. I don't really need it. Yo, you can have it." You know what I'm saying?"

This comes just one week after Tiwa Savage also had a chat with Dotty on the show. Dotty, who was formerly with BBC 1Xtra is now with the Lead Cultural Curator, UK for Apple Music.