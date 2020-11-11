On November 11, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido released a tracklist for his third studio album, 'A Better Time.'

The album is set to feature Lil Baby, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Bella Shmurda, Sho Madjozi, Nas and Hitboy. Producers include Ckay, Hit-Boy, Speroach and more.

Singles like 'FEM' and 'So Crazy' have been released from the album. 'Holy Ground' featuring Nicki Minaj has also leaked on social media.

The album is set to be released on November 13, 2020.