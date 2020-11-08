On November 8, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido's anticipated song, 'Full Ground' featuring Nicki Minaj has leaked on the internet. A two-minute version of the song has been floating around on social media and the song is produced by Speroach.

During his interview with Gbemi and Segun on Beat FM, Davido narrated how he sent Nicki Minaj a message and she replied with excitement to make the song. The song is due to be released off Davido's A Better Time which drops on November 13.

It comes a full year after Davido's sophomore album, A Good Time. You can play the song below;

You can also play this Davido collaboration with American rapper, Young Thug. It's been floating around the internet;