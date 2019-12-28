On December 28, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Davido contributed his quota to detty december by holding, 'A Good Time With Davido' at Eko Atlantic City.

The event commenced with performances from Lil Frosh, B-Red and DJ E-Cool. Around 1:30 am, the singer came onto the stage to roving hype from Special Spesh, the roar of an excited crowd of all ages and the 'finally' feeling. He was dressed in all black - a shiny jacket and a cap.

As the performance progressed, Davido thrilled fans with perfect doses of excitement, intensity and contemporary appreciation. He traveled back in time for songs like 'Dami Duro' and brought it a little forward to 'Ekuro' and then further forward to 'IF' 'Blow My Mind' and 'Risky.'

Commendably, Davido did not tire throughout the 3-hour set. He was also backed by an amazing bang - especially his guitarists who brought songs to life with effortless melodies from their magical fingers that strum so good. Before each song starts, his band creates its own version of that song's intro. By the time the actual song comes on, the anticipation builds and fans lose their minds.

Seeing as it is Davido, the intensity of the show didn't drop once. It was a nice touch to bring out a veteran trying to relaunch himself in Sinzu or Lady Donli, the budding singer who has had an amazing 2019. Sinzu thrilled us to 'Carolina' and the cult classic, 'E Don Dey Madt.' It was amazing that the crowd on the day didn't know the latter song.

For Donli, she performed the spanking remix to her song, 'Cash' with Davido. Then, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Yonda, Dremo, Wurld and Zlatan came on stage. For Zlatan, he continued a bromance by bringing out Speed Darlington AKA Speedy AKA Akpi.

The show had very little downsides by there were two. The first one is how the sound guys could have done better with Davido's mic for better sound production. It's no news that Davido's voice is hoarse and he needs extra effort to get it heard on stage. The sound guys could have found a solution that allows his voice sound better.

Davido had to strain unnecessarily on the night. Secondly, Davido put excessive pressure on himself by carrying the show almost singlehandedly. He performed most of his successful collaborations with other acts, but those acts never showed up. It's good to want to carry a show independently, but sometimes, it gets a little tepid.

But then, there are the sentimental moments that Davido gave two students - a guy and a girl - one million Naira each. He also tried to control his crowd and urged people not to fight. But then, in the VIP section, a guy stole one girl's iPhone. Luckily for him, another guy was watching him 'move' the merchandize from the girl's bag and into his pocket.

After he had completed the operation and moved, the 'onlooking' guy followed him and gave him two slaps. He also recovered the phone just as other drunk onlookers and 'thief haters' doled out their bits of jungle justice - slaps. Sorry Davido, we couldn't help it - oops.