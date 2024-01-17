In a Shatta Wale kind of style, the Ghanaian rapper is bragging about being a rich musician who is richer than almost all Nigerian artists.
Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest
Medikal is proving to us that he is indeed Shatta Wale's close friend because they have a lot in common.
Despite globally known Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Kizz Daniel, 2 Face, and Tems, among others, the 'Panning & Plotting' rapper says he is richer than all of them except Davido.
Medikal, 30, said this on Twitter to justify a point that he is bigger than Rema. This was after the rapper shared a screenshot of his conversation with YouTuber Kai Cenat, in which the Kai said he would be expecting a heroic welcome when he arrives in Ghana.
He captioned the post "F*kn goat coming to GH. Naa I’m gassed fr". A Twitter user in a reply to Medikal's post said "Big artiste like you …You don’t know the meaning of GOAT u just Dey use am anyhow …Jon Rapper".
Another X user added "Bro MDK is 10 years older than the boy ooo …MDK go fit do boy boy give REMA Asuer," and that caught the attention of Medikal to which he said, "The only Nigerian artist wey hold pass me na Davido I swear".
