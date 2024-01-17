Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

Despite globally known Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Kizz Daniel, 2 Face, and Tems, among others, the 'Panning & Plotting' rapper says he is richer than all of them except Davido.

Davido Pulse Live Kenya

Medikal, 30, said this on Twitter to justify a point that he is bigger than Rema. This was after the rapper shared a screenshot of his conversation with YouTuber Kai Cenat, in which the Kai said he would be expecting a heroic welcome when he arrives in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He captioned the post "F*kn goat coming to GH. Naa I’m gassed fr". A Twitter user in a reply to Medikal's post said "Big artiste like you …You don’t know the meaning of GOAT u just Dey use am anyhow …Jon Rapper".