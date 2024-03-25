ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido speaks on the sacrifices of the older generation of Afrobeats stars.

Davido gives credit to 2Baba, D'banj, P-Square for their impact
Davido gives credit to 2Baba, D'banj, P-Square for their impact

Recommended articles

While appearing on The Bridge alongside Real Madrid French midfielder Aurelian Thouameni, Cindy Bruna, and François-Henry Bennahmias, Davido gave credit to the early generation of stars for their sacrifice.

Davido while speaking on his early days with Sony Music after getting signed in 2016 described it as a difficult period where he had to prove himself to an international market who weren't familiar with his African exploits.

"When we come to sign record deals overseas, they don't know we are superstars back home. When I signed my first deal, I just did a 60,000-capacity stadium in Mali. So when you signed a new deal, they're asking you 'What's your name? What type of music do you make?',"

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido further stated that while seemingly having to start afresh was difficult, he understood that he and his generation were benefitting from the sacrifices of Afrobeats pacesetters like 2Baba, D'banj, and P-Sqaure. And whatever sacrifices he had to make would also benefit the future generation.

"What them 2Face, D'banj, and P-Square sacrificed for us is what we are enjoying now. What we are sacrificing now is for the next generation to come and be bigger because the music is only going to grow bigger."

There have recently been conversations on the history of Afrobeats and whether the early stars paved the way for the current crop of stars.

Grammy-nominated superstar Davido is among the superstars who continue to acknowledge the impact of the early generation of Afrobeats stars whose efforts contributed to the commercialization of Nigerian mainstream music.

In the interview, Davido talked about the difficulties of his early days with Sony Music. He called his first project under Sony Music 'Son of Mercy' EP a failure and shared how he went back to Nigeria to get his career back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the full interview below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Adejoke Popoola: Consolidating passion, a heart for people through music

Adejoke Popoola: Consolidating passion, a heart for people through music

See Frank Donga in trailer for Showmax's 1st Nigerian horror movie 'Dead of Night'

See Frank Donga in trailer for Showmax's 1st Nigerian horror movie 'Dead of Night'

My first project under Sony Music felt like a failure - Davido

My first project under Sony Music felt like a failure - Davido

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A look into the origin of Afrobeats as culture and music

Understanding the origin of Afrobeats - Genre or Culture

Cuppy shares music video for her single 'Wait' feat Wyclef [Instagram]

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

6 creative ways emerging artists can use Gemini AI (Pixabay)

6 creative ways emerging artists can use AI

7 unforgettable hit songs from SolidStar

7 unforgettable hit songs from SolidStar