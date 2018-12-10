Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido finally announces a venue for his concert this December

At long last, Davido finally gets a venue for his December concert

The biggest end of the year concert now has a confirned venue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido announces venue for his concert this December (Instagram/Davido)

Davido has officially announced the venue for his conert coming up on December 27th.

After a long period of uncertainty following the announcement of the date for his forth coming  concert scheduled for Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 and the controversies that trailed his application for the use of Eko Atlantic as the venue, we can now confirm that we now have a location.

In a post shared on his social media pages on Monday night, December 10th, Davido shared that this year's edition of his annual concert tagged, ''City of Davido'' will be holding at the Ocean View Grounds, Eko Hotel Plot B, Victoria Island, Lagos.

View this post on Instagram

27TH!!!! WHOS READY !??? TICKETS OUT 2MORO!!!!

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

 

The concert last year was held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel, which has become the traditional home for events in the country but the sold out space facilitated the need for a bigger venue this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 King Promise - 'Tokyo' ft Wizkidbullet
2 Davido - 'Wonder Woman' [Official Video]bullet
3 Davido - 'Wonder Woman'bullet

Related Articles

Zlatan - 'Osanle' feat. Davido (Official Audio)
Davido welcomes Jamaican superstar Popcaan to his Lagos home
Here is what Davido wants God to do for him
2Sec - 'My Head' feat. Davido and Peruzzi
Skales - 'Currency' ft Davido
Mayorkun shares tracklist and release date of debut album, ''The Mayor of Lagos''
How Nigerian artistes continue to fail in understanding the concept of timing
Check out N30M wristwatch Davido wants for his birthday

Music

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Dbanj, Kizz Daniel, Others to perform at born in Africa Festival!
Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Dbanj, Kizz Daniel, Others to perform at born in Africa Festival!
Sess - 'Original Gangster' ft Adekunle Gold and Reminisce (Official Video)
Album Review: Waje's ''Red Velvet'' is RnB delivered in its most pristine form
6 questions with artist manager on how to succeed as an upcoming talent
X
Advertisement