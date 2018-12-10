Davido finally announces a venue for his concert this December

news

Davido has officially announced the venue for his conert coming up on December 27th.

After a long period of uncertainty following the announcement of the date for his forth coming concert scheduled for Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 and the controversies that trailed his application for the use of Eko Atlantic as the venue, we can now confirm that we now have a location.

In a post shared on his social media pages on Monday night, December 10th, Davido shared that this year's edition of his annual concert tagged, ''City of Davido'' will be holding at the Ocean View Grounds, Eko Hotel Plot B, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert last year was held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel, which has become the traditional home for events in the country but the sold out space facilitated the need for a bigger venue this year.