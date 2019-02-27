Davido has been paired alongside Taylor Swift, David Guetta, J Balvin and more in the 'Favorite Global Music Star' category at the Nickelodeon 2019 Awards.

With categories spanning across television, movies, music and social media, the organizers of the 2019 Kids Choice Awards on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 announced during a live event the list of selected young individuals from various fields for recognition.

In its 'Favorite Global Music Star' category that recognizes one artist from different continents, Nigeria's Davido has been selected for the second year in a group that also has the likes of BlackPink from Asia, Troye Sivan from Australia/New Zealand, Europe's David Guetta, Taylor Swift from North America, J Balvin from Latin America and UK's HRVY.

Other nominees up for major awards include the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Juice Wurld.

The awards which will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2019 will be hosted by DJ Khaled.