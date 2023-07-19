ADVERTISEMENT
Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

Damzkit, whose real name is Ibrahim Damilola Ojomu, is an up-and-coming Afrobeats artist who has been making silent waves for some time now.

The Silver Spring, Maryland, USA-born Nigerian, who has a degree in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, has released several songs in the past, including Hold On, Corner (featuring Zlatan), Stand in Line (featuring Dremo) and Touch and Go.

He also has an EP titled Hypnotised with a song list that includes Biliki, Zombie, Galadinma (featuring Ice Prince), Answer Me, and Gbowo.

Earlier on his birthday, on February 3, he dropped the single Jehrico.

The 28-year-old music talent further explained that his new single evolved out of a studio freestyle just as he also confirmed that the video will be dropping soon.

"I discovered my passion for music at the very young age of 11, and I've been honing my craft ever since. When writing my songs, I draw inspiration from my life experiences and the world around me. It usually takes me a few days to write a song," he noted.

Damzkit, who further hinted that there are other works in the pipeline, said his career projection is to become a successful Afrobeats artist and to make music that resonates with people all over the world.

"I'm looking to collaborate with other artists in the future. My preference is for party songs, but I also enjoy writing love songs," he added.

