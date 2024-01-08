ADVERTISEMENT
Chocolate City marks 20 years anniversary with new cypher

Adeayo Adebiyi

Chocolate City releases new cypher.

In another show of its legacy, Chocolate City has released a new cypher featuring award-winning rappers A-Q, M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Loose Cannon, and Blaqbonez who at some point in their careers have all been associated with the label.

The cypher released on January 8, 2023, comes as a surprise to rap fans. For the Hip Hop stars, it's a display of the rap credentials with which they have written their names in the annals of African Hip Hop history.

This is not the first time the trio will be appearing on a cypher together as they have previously appeared on a couple of Martell Cypher while also collaborating on the 2023 joint album 'Behold The Lamb' alongside rapper Loose Cannon.

For Chocolate City, the cypher marks 20 years since its launched and it also serves as a show of their continuous legacy in Nigerian Hip Hop. The label has had on its books some of Nigeria's most decorated rappers including M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and Blaqbonez.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

