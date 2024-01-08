Chocolate City marks 20 years anniversary with new cypher

In another show of its legacy, Chocolate City has released a new cypher featuring award-winning rappers A-Q, M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Loose Cannon, and Blaqbonez who at some point in their careers have all been associated with the label.

The cypher released on January 8, 2023, comes as a surprise to rap fans. For the Hip Hop stars, it's a display of the rap credentials with which they have written their names in the annals of African Hip Hop history.

This is not the first time the trio will be appearing on a cypher together as they have previously appeared on a couple of Martell Cypher while also collaborating on the 2023 joint album 'Behold The Lamb' alongside rapper Loose Cannon.

