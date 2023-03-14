Chike set to drop 'Spell' remix featuring Oxlade

Talented singer-songwriter Chike is set to drop the remix of his hit track 'Spell' featuring the equally impressive Oxlade. The song will be available for streaming and download on March 15, 2023.
Details: For the remix, Chike teams up with Oxlade to tell a story of the conflicting emotions one feels when they want to move forward in love, even though the union works to the detriment of their own development. The visuals for the song are also captivating, conveying themes of seduction, love, romance, and lust.