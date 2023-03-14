Chike set to drop 'Spell' remix featuring Oxlade

The video was made to have a dreamy and trance-like quality that transports the viewer to another place entirely. It's a powerful and relatable song with visuals that complement its emotional dosage, and it's sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who hears it.

Since announcing himself on the mainstream in 2020 with his critically acclaimed debut album 'Boo of the Booless,' Chike has become one of the most recognisable voices in Nigeria's R&B space.

'Spell' is off his sophomore album 'Brother's Keeper' which was released in 2022. The remix is set to be Chike's first release of 2023 as he aims to continue solidifying his position as one of Nigerian music finest voices.