Multi-award-winning rapper and Def Jam Africa signee, Cassper Nyovest has released his fourth studio album, 'Any Minute Now” (AMN).'

The album comes after a two-year hiatus and its title was propelled mostly by the anticipated birth of the Maftown rapper’s first child. Any Minute Now is the 30-year-old Nyovest's fifth album and it comes after 2018 album, Sweet and Short.

The growth and maturity that comes with preparing to become a parent is evident on this project with Nyovest sharing his growing pains over classic hip-hop beats mixed with a flair of traditional Jazz, Kwaito, and even Gospel.

The 21-track album is a diverse, high-energy album with love songs, all testament to Nyovest's growth.

The album boasts astounding features with the likes of U.S R&B crooner Anthony Hamilton, Kwaito legend Zola, Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, Tellaman, Youngsta CPT, Busiswa, Nadia Nakai and his homeboys from Mahikeng; Khuli Chana, Tuks, Momolemi, Towdee Mac, DJ Lemonka and the late HHP .

Known for his groundbreaking Fill Up series that saw hundreds of thousands of fans gather to celebrate music, the 30-year old Family Tree executive is thrilled with the release of his album and to have the blessing of working with his icon Zola.

He says, “This album is everything to me, I have worked with the best of artists, they each brought their magic to this album.

"Zola is an iconic artist, I looked up to him as a young boy growing up in the North West, little did I know I would share the same studio and make magic with him. The biggest prize is my family, I am going to be a father and that is a huge blessing. I look forward to it…"

Fans can also watch the making of the album on the artist’s YouTube channel, these shows the intense studio times and how the tracks on the album were created.

You listen to the album HERE.