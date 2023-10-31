ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy's 'Gbona' receives platinum certification in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy adds another platinum certification to his collection.

In another feat, Burna Boy's 'Gbona' off his 2019 Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant' has been certified platinum by SNEP after surpassing 150,000 units in sales in France.

'Gbona' becomes Burna Boy's second platinum certification in France following his smash hit single 'On The Low'.

Similarly, 'Alone' his contribution to Marvel's 'Black Panther:Wakanda Forever' soundtrack has been certified Gold by SNEP.

Since gaining international success in 2018 with 'YE' ,Burna Boy has been one of the world's biggest artists with his massive commercial success positioning him as Africa's biggest export.

Since 2019, Burna Boy has released 4 albums with his 2020 album 'Twice As Tall' winning the Grammy award for Best World Album.

His 2022 album 'Love, Damini' also received a Grammy nomination while his smash hit 'Last Last' rocketed him to global superstar status with Burna Boy selling out stadiums across Europe. He became the first African artist to headline stadium concerts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Burna Boy recently received a record 11 certifications from TurnTable Charts with his album 'Love, Damini' certified 5 times platinum which is a Nigerian record.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

