Burna Boy's 'Gbona' receives platinum certification in France

In another feat, Burna Boy's 'Gbona' off his 2019 Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant' has been certified platinum by SNEP after surpassing 150,000 units in sales in France.

'Gbona' becomes Burna Boy's second platinum certification in France following his smash hit single 'On The Low'.

Similarly, 'Alone' his contribution to Marvel's 'Black Panther:Wakanda Forever' soundtrack has been certified Gold by SNEP.

Since gaining international success in 2018 with 'YE' ,Burna Boy has been one of the world's biggest artists with his massive commercial success positioning him as Africa's biggest export.

Since 2019, Burna Boy has released 4 albums with his 2020 album 'Twice As Tall' winning the Grammy award for Best World Album.

His 2022 album 'Love, Damini' also received a Grammy nomination while his smash hit 'Last Last' rocketed him to global superstar status with Burna Boy selling out stadiums across Europe. He became the first African artist to headline stadium concerts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

