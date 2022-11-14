RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Adeayo Adebiyi

At the 2022 MTV European Music Awards that took place on 13th, November 2022, Nigerian megastar Burna Boy won the prize for the Best African Act.

Burna Boy was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu and Musa Keyz.

Tems lost the Best New Act prize to Seventeen. And Nigerian disc Jockey DJ Spinall was one of the artists who performed at the award show that held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

See full winners list.

Best song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best new

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

WINNER: Seventeen

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best K-pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

Itzy

WINNER: Lisa

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best electronic

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best hip hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Best rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

WINNER: Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

WINNER: Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best longform video

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video for good

Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

WINNER: Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Biggest fans

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best push

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

