Burna Boy continues upward momentum on Billboard Charts

In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 6th, 2022, 'Last Last' climbed up two places to the 70th position.

Pulse Nigeria

Billboard Afrobeats Charts: Likewise, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retained its number one position on the Billboard Afrobeats chart in the chart week of August 6th, 2022 thereby extending its stay at number one to four weeks.

Burna Boy consolidated his position as the African giant on the chart as he is the only artist with three songs in the top 10 with 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran in the number 4 spot and 'It's Plenty' holding down the number 9 spot.

The effect of 'Love, Damini' Tour on the Billboard Charts: Since its release in May, 'Last Last' has risen to international success, especially in America where Burna Boy has delivered exciting renditions of the single during his ongoing 'Love, Damini' tour.