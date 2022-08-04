Billboard Hit 100: 'Last Last' by Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on the chart week of July 22nd, 2022 at number 72. In its second week, 'Last Last' retained its position on the charts.
Burna Boy continues upward momentum on Billboard Charts
'Last Last' by Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar, Burna Boy has climbed up two places on the Billboard Hot 100 going from 72nd position chart week of July 29th to 70th position.
In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 6th, 2022, 'Last Last' climbed up two places to the 70th position.
Billboard Afrobeats Charts: Likewise, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retained its number one position on the Billboard Afrobeats chart in the chart week of August 6th, 2022 thereby extending its stay at number one to four weeks.
Burna Boy consolidated his position as the African giant on the chart as he is the only artist with three songs in the top 10 with 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran in the number 4 spot and 'It's Plenty' holding down the number 9 spot.
The effect of 'Love, Damini' Tour on the Billboard Charts: Since its release in May, 'Last Last' has risen to international success, especially in America where Burna Boy has delivered exciting renditions of the single during his ongoing 'Love, Damini' tour.
Burna Boy's latest stop in his US tour took was in Atlanta where he sold out the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena. With two shows still to come in New York, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' might be set for another rise on the Billboard Hot 100.
