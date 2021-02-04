Brymo has confirmed he is working on his ninth solo album set to debut in September 2021.

The singer confirmed the exciting news during a Q & A session for the exclusive screening of Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Price of Admission'.

While reacting to questions surrounding his upcoming projects, Brymo revealed that his ninth album with be a two-part project consisting of 18 tracks.

According to the singer, the first part titled '9' is well underway ahead of its September 9, 2021 release. Both projects Both projects will explore highlife, alternative rock and pop sounds sung in both pidgin and Yoruba.

photos from the premiere of 'Price of Admission' [Udoka Oyeka]

"Hopefully the album will have some alternative rock music mixed with pop and then with highlife as half and half of the album. That way we can have 18 tracks all together on two separate projects", Brymo said.

Back in January, the singer tweeted about the album revealing the title represents the number the new project takes as his ninth solo album.