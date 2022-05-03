Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

"I see myself as someone different. I see myself as someone that has a different story. I relate so much to a bunny because everywhere you go you see a dog, you see a cat but a rabbit is this pet that is sidelined. They are very cute and beautiful. You could have ten rabbits here and you won't even know. I have always been this person that is sidelined. I know I have so much potential in me but I just needed someone to believe in me and just pick me up. That's why I relate to the rabbit. It reminds me that I might not be the regular artist you see everyday but that doesn't mean I'm not special."