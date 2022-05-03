RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Boy Spyce says he relates to the rabbit and have a lot in common with the pet.

Boy Spyce (OkayAfrica)
Boy Spyce (OkayAfrica)

Ugbekile David Osemeke, better known as Boy Spyce, who recently joined Mavin Records, has revealed why the term "bunny" or "rabbit" best describes his brand. Boy Spyce told Pulse Nigeria that even though rabbits are cute and beautiful, they are always sidelined, which is similar to his story.

Recommended articles

In his own words,

"I see myself as someone different. I see myself as someone that has a different story. I relate so much to a bunny because everywhere you go you see a dog, you see a cat but a rabbit is this pet that is sidelined. They are very cute and beautiful. You could have ten rabbits here and you won't even know. I have always been this person that is sidelined. I know I have so much potential in me but I just needed someone to believe in me and just pick me up. That's why I relate to the rabbit. It reminds me that I might not be the regular artist you see everyday but that doesn't mean I'm not special."

He also talked about how he was discovered by Don Jazzy and his journey through the Mavin academy.

See full interview here;

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Toyin Abraham is pregnant

Toyin Abraham is pregnant

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Universal Music Group signs Stonebwoy to Def Jam Africa

Universal Music Group signs Stonebwoy to Def Jam Africa

Netflix’s first-look teaser for ‘Glamour Girls’ is here!

Netflix’s first-look teaser for ‘Glamour Girls’ is here!

'A guy blocked me after telling him I wasn't a British citizen' - BBNaija's Uriel

'A guy blocked me after telling him I wasn't a British citizen' - BBNaija's Uriel

Yemi Alade and Kranium release colourful visuals for 'My Man'

Yemi Alade and Kranium release colourful visuals for 'My Man'

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Trending

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Burna Boy at madison square garden

10 Best moments from Burna Boy's performance at Madison Square Garden

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Burna Boy

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]