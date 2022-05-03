Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Ugbekile David Osemeke, better known as Boy Spyce, who recently joined Mavin Records, has revealed why the term "bunny" or "rabbit" best describes his brand. Boy Spyce told Pulse Nigeria that even though rabbits are cute and beautiful, they are always sidelined, which is similar to his story.
"I see myself as someone different. I see myself as someone that has a different story. I relate so much to a bunny because everywhere you go you see a dog, you see a cat but a rabbit is this pet that is sidelined. They are very cute and beautiful. You could have ten rabbits here and you won't even know. I have always been this person that is sidelined. I know I have so much potential in me but I just needed someone to believe in me and just pick me up. That's why I relate to the rabbit. It reminds me that I might not be the regular artist you see everyday but that doesn't mean I'm not special."
He also talked about how he was discovered by Don Jazzy and his journey through the Mavin academy.
