Boomplay partners with Splice for Beat Battle & “Beyond Afrobeats” series

The initiative will also allow contestants to showcase their artistry and stand a chance to gain access to varied promotional resources such as in-app visual ads, playlisting and more via the Boomplay and Splice platforms online and offline.

"We are truly excited to partner with Splice to provide existing and emerging talents access and resources that will bring their creative vision and aspirations to life and help them reach a global audience," Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay's Director of Artist and Media Relations, said.

"This relationship presents an opportunity for artists to showcase their craft, enabling creative innovation and collaboration that can advance the industry forward. As a key player in Africa's growing music ecosystem, Boomplay will continue to seek partnerships and initiatives to recognize and expose African talents and their music." Sorinola added.

Kehinde Hassan, Director of Global Music Culture at Splice, said, "At Splice, we cover many genres; we've become a place of discovery. As I am Nigerian-American, watching West Africa grow in music with Afrobeats and beyond is liberating. The Splice partnership with Boomplay and our Beyond Afrobeats Genre campaign is just the beginning as we build with our global creators and partners.”

An innovative hub for artists and producers, Splice is cultivating the essential ecosystem for music creation with innovative products that inspire and enable artists including a world-renowned library of over 2 million sounds, samples and plugins.

With an expansive catalogue of over 72 million songs and over 65 million Monthly Active Users, this partnership is another testament to Boomplay's commitment and its unwavering mission to empower the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

The submission call commenced on 25th April, and entries will close on 2nd May 2022. More information about the partnership and campaign can be obtained and followed via https://on.splice.com/boomplay and the hashtags #BeyondAfrobeats #BoomplayxSplice

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming and downloakd service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. Boomplay houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news and allows its users to stream and download their favourite songs and videos and subscribe to flexible daily, weekly or monthly plans to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play. Boomplay currently has over 70 million monthly active users (MAU) with a catalogue of over 75 million songs. The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon.

About Splice

Splice is cultivating the essential ecosystem for music creation with innovative audio products that inspire and enable artists. With sounds, skills and connected instruments -Splice is meeting the needs of a new generation of musicians and creators, alongside a diverse and trusted library of over 2 million pre-cleared samples. Splice is a global community of producers, innovators and musicians, offering creative solutions for creative challenges.

---