Bob Marley's grandchild would have loved to see him to work with Fela, Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Zuri Marley picked two Nigerian music icons as the artists she would have wanted her grandfather to collaborate with.

In an interview on the red carpet of the launch of Bob Marley's new movie 'One Love', the late Reggae icon's granddaughter Zuri was asked which artist she would have wanted her grandfather to collaborate and she chose Burna Boyamd Fela Kuti.

Zuri's choice wouldn't come as a surprise to many listeners as both the late Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti and Burna Boy are two artists whose music has achieved remarkable global recognition.

Like Bob Marley, Fela used his music as a weapon against the prevalent social and cultural injustice in Nigeria which continuously placed him at odds against successive military governments.

While not being an activist like Bob Marley and Fela Kuti, Burna Boy has also made music that highlights the prevalent corruption and injustice in Nigeria.

Bob Marley's estate in collaboration with Universal Music recently released the movie 'One Love' about the life of the Reggae icon. Also released alongside the album was an EP of covers of different Bob Marley songs on which Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Bloody Civilian both featured.

With Bob Marley's estate continuously putting out post humous music, Zuri Marley's dream of a collaboration with Fela Kuti and Burna Boy might become a reality.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

