Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

This collaboration marks a significant moment in the continuous intersection between Afrobeats and Reggae music.

In 2023, Bob Marley's estate released the 'Africa Unite' album that featured Nigerian superstars Patoranking, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and Ayra Starr.

The upcoming 'One Love' EP, is set to extend Bob Marley's influence which continues to endure and unite audiences worldwide.

Wizkid's presence on the EP is another mark of his status as a global superstar whose music has made him one of the biggest African artists in the world.

Bloody Civilian attracted mainstream attention when she featured on the 'Black Panther' soundtrack. Since then, she has earned commercial success with her debut EP 'Anger Management'.